Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Lori L. Russell sold 3,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $226,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,347 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $18,563,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $18,463,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $64.96 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

