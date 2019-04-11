Northern Trust Corp Sells 343,376 Shares of Encana Corp (ECA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Encana worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Encana by 1,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,813,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,965 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Encana by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Encana by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 759,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 290,885 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Encana by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECA stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen raised Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

In other Encana news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

