Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

