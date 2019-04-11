Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.38% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,548,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

