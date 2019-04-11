Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Interface worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 1,346.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 644,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 600,184 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Interface by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,296 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 527,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 316,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Interface by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 384,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

TILE stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $26.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

