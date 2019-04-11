North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NYSE:ETH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/north-star-investment-management-corp-has-1-80-million-holdings-in-ethan-allen-interiors-inc-eth.html.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.