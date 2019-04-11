Norges Bank Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,451,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

