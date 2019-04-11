Norges Bank Takes $52 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,877,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rayonier by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

