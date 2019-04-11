Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 832,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,106,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Okta by 4,123.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,143,000 after buying an additional 1,996,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

In other Okta news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $149,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 811,689 shares of company stock valued at $64,595,725 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.16. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

