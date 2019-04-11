Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 107,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 185,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 44,586 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

