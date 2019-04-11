Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,762 Shares of Tuniu Corp (TOUR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,758,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,845 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuniu alerts:

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.60 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.34. Tuniu Corp has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-3762-shares-of-tuniu-corp-tour.html.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.