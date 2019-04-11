Niraj Shah Sells 26,128 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 26,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $3,924,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Niraj Shah sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Niraj Shah sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $3,865,420.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.32, for a total value of $5,186,920.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $5,233,420.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $4,940,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $2,092,700.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $1,673,840.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Niraj Shah sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $936,900.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Niraj Shah Sells 26,128 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/niraj-shah-sells-26128-shares-of-wayfair-inc-w-stock.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.