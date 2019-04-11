Niobium Coin (NBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,769.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $719,810.00 and $6,769.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00346817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.01423639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00223193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001691 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

