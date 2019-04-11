NIO (NIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of NIO and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.70 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.20 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.02.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 110,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,256,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NIO has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,861,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $8,743,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $88,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

