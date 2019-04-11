Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.02 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $156,052.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,053.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.03272050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.01570205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.05406302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.01367664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.01384703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00321233 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,674,153,327 coins and its circulating supply is 3,680,476,891 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

