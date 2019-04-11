NEXT plc (NXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,260 ($68.73).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Amanda James acquired 1,013 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,895 ($63.96) per share, with a total value of £49,586.35 ($64,793.35). Also, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,086 ($66.46) per share, with a total value of £50,860 ($66,457.60).

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,700 ($74.48) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $55.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

