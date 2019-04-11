Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,560 shares during the quarter. Newmont Mining accounts for approximately 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,842,000 after acquiring an additional 620,141 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,181,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,402,000 after acquiring an additional 652,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,602,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,082,000 after acquiring an additional 812,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928,918. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont Mining to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.49.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $42,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $179,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,246.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,591,799. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/newmont-mining-corp-nem-shares-bought-by-lgt-capital-partners-ltd.html.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.