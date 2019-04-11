NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLNK shares. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:NLNK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.87. NewLink Genetics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

