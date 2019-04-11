New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Has $31.56 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 11.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.98. 4,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,263. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

