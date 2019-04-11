Neuronetics (STIM) vs. Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Financial Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Neuronetics alerts:

69.4% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neuronetics and Orthopediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orthopediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.62%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Orthopediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million 5.81 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -6.26 Orthopediatrics $57.56 million 9.92 -$12.02 million ($0.96) -40.51

Orthopediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics N/A N/A N/A Orthopediatrics -20.89% -22.99% -13.84%

Summary

Neuronetics beats Orthopediatrics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.