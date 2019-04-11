Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

