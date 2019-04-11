NetEase Inc (NTES) Holdings Lessened by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $117,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 230.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.22. 7,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,123. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $319.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.39.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

