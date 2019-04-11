NEM (XEM) Price Up 0.2% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $643.48 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Kuna, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Koineks, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, Huobi, Coinbe, Liquid, Indodax, Iquant, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, OKEx, Crex24, COSS and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

