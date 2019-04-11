National Express Group (NEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 411 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.86).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 410.80 ($5.37) on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.40 ($0.42) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that National Express Group will post 3434.00000841818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.17 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 119,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £516,937.09 ($675,469.87).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

