National Bank Financial Trims Vermilion Energy (VET) Target Price to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$41.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

VET stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski acquired 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.13 per share, with a total value of C$88,108.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,419.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

