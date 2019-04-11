National Bank Financial Increases Metro (MRU) Price Target to C$51.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Metro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.63.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock opened at C$50.26 on Tuesday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$39.04 and a twelve month high of C$50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67. The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.18999999684471 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.