National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.52) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.56.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$34.25 on Wednesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$33.30 and a twelve month high of C$61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.30%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.