NAM COIN Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (NAM)

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One NAM COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last seven days, NAM COIN has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. NAM COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.23 or 0.12564715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001181 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024191 BTC.

About NAM COIN

NAM COIN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins. The official website for NAM COIN is namchain.net . NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam

NAM COIN Coin Trading

NAM COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAM COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAM COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

