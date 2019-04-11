Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $862,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $146.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

