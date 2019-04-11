Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Stake Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the quarter. Myokardia makes up approximately 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myokardia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Myokardia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

MYOK stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 2.48. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $70,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Stake Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/myokardia-inc-myok-stake-increased-by-rhenman-partners-asset-management-ab.html.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.