Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of BMV IHI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a fifty-two week low of $2,806.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3,563.30.

