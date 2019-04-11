Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 94.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 65.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Paper by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in International Paper by 85.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $2,100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 99,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,047. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

