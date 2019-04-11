Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 404,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 315,987 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

HBAN opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-position-in-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban.html.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.