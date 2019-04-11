Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $362,000 in Gold Resource Co. (GORO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.16% of Gold Resource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 74,665 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,249,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 948,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gold Resource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,974,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 109,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

