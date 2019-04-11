Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $355,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

