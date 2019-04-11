Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 7,660 Materion Corp (MTRN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,265,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Materion by 240.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 53.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $276,579.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

