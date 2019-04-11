MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €198.71 ($231.05).

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($211.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($210.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €2.10 ($2.44) on Wednesday, hitting €205.30 ($238.72). 121,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €134.00 ($155.81) and a one year high of €209.40 ($243.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

