MSG Networks (MSGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE MSGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,359. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,480,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $23,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

