MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 5,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $262,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 23.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 227.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

