Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 16,000 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $2,046,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,156,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,264,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,284,719.31.

MORN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.04. 2,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,067. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $96.21 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 447,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 16,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/morningstar-inc-morn-insider-joseph-d-mansueto-sells-16000-shares.html.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.