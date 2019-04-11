Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 127 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,054,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,285,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $190.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,742. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie set a $183.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

