Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.15. 21,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,394. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

