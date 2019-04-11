Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.61 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

AWK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.26. 8,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,821. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

