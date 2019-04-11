Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $501,937.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

