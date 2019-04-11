MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $470,986.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00012624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, QBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and $470,986.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.03268653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.01564880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.48 or 0.05245562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.01266352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00124238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.01313186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00321348 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00029455 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitbank, Fisco and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

