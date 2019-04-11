Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 11.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 797,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $576,372.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

