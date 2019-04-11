Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 168.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE TAP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.32. 37,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-shares-sold-by-moody-national-bank-trust-division.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.