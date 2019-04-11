Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MHK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $247.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

