Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,491.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Wollenberg sold 35,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $542,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $715,560. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

