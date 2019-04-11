MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akorn by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Akorn in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Akorn stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.75. Akorn, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.31). Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

